Rare West Indian manatee gives birth to baby calf in zoo pool

Incredible footage has captured the moment an endangered West Indian manatee was born in a zoo in the Netherlands.

The calf was born at 9am on Thursday morning (30 December), becoming the newest addition to the Burgers' Zoo breeding programme.

It becomes one of only 39 of its species alive today in Europe.

In the adorable video, the calf instantly takes to swimming alongside its mother in a pool that mimics the habitat of mangrove forests in Central America.

