Giant grey whale ‘kisses’ boat passengers after breaching water

A giant grey whale "kissed" boat passengers before spraying them with water.

Alex Banky, 36, was on a boat tour off Magdalena Bay, Mexico, when a curious 45-ton whale began breaching the water near his vessel.

Amazing footage captures the moment the big grey reappears right next to Alex's boat and bob its head so close to the boat that passengers were able to kiss its giant chin.

The whale then moves closer to Alex, allowing him to rest his head against its own before spraying the passengers with water from its blowhole.

