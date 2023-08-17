Whale shark ‘dances’ with fish in mesmerising spectacle off Thailand coast

A whale shark “danced” with an entourage of tiny remora fish off the coast of Thailand in resurfaced footage from 30 May.

A mesmerising underwater spectacle shows the world’s biggest fish closely flanked by the much smaller species in an enchanting display of marine symbiosis, where both types of creature benefit from living together.

By keeping close to the whale shark, the remora fish not only enjoy the protection of their enormous companion, but they also eat the leftovers from its meals.

In return, they keep the whale shark’s body free from parasites and debris.