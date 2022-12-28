WhatsApp to stop working on millions of old phones on 31 December

WhatsApp will soon stop working on millions of phone models.

People with older devices will be unable to use the popular messaging app after 31 December without getting an upgrade.

WhatsApp will cease to function on 49 makes of phone, including the iPhone 5 and 5c along with several Android models from Samsung, Huawei and LG.

Users will be notified with a warning message before the app stops working.

“Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates,” a statement from WhatsApp said.

