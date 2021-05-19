Stargazers are set to be captivated by a Super Flower Blood Moon. The total lunar eclipse is called the Blood Moon due to its red tint. The event occurs when the earth aligns itself between the moon and the sun. When this occurs, the light that reaches the moon’s surface is from the edges of Earth’s atmosphere. Air molecules from Earth’s atmosphere scatter the blue light, causing the surface of the moon to appear red. The event will be visible to the entire world, but only the Pacific Rim will see the eclipse reach “totality” at 11:11 to 11:25 UTC.