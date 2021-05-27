The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have driven a Land Rover previously owned by the late Prince Philip to a drive-in cinema event for NHS staff. William and Kate, who are joint patrons of NHS Charities Together collective, took the 1966 2A model to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh to attend a screening of the Disney film, Cruella. The couple could then be seen meeting NHS workers in their cars, who had been invited in recognition of their work during the pandemic. The Duke of Edinburgh died in April, aged 99.