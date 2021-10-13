Captain James T Kirk himself is preparing to become the oldest person in space aboard the second human flight for Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin.

Actor William Shatner, 90, will board the rocket system and experience a short period of weightlessness as he reaches a maximum altitude just above 100km (60 miles).

The Star Trek star will see the curvature of the earth through the capsule's window during the 10-minute trip.

"I want to have the vision, I want to see space," the Canadian said.

Blue Origin is set to launch at 9:00 local time (15:00 BST).

