Windsor Castle transformed by Christmas decorations

Windsor Castle has been decked out for Christmas with the Queen again deciding to spend the holiday season there after doing so last year due to the pandemic.

The festive decorations include a 20-foot-high Christmas tree in St George’s Hall as well as a 15-foot tree in the Crimson Drawing Room. Several of the nearby suits of armour have also been given the festive makeover as well as Windsor’s grand staircase.

The Queen continues to carry out mainly light duties from home after a recent period of ill health.