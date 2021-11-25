Royal pantomime costumes go on display at Windsor Castle

Royal pantomime costumes have gone on display at Windsor Castle for the Christmas celebrations, allowing visitors to see what young Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret would have worn when they performed the shows.

The royals performed Old Mother Red Riding Boots as well as Aladdin in the 1940s and were joined in the cast by children from the Royal Windsor School.

Caroline de Guitaut, curator of the displays, said that the then-Princess Elizabeth would have played male characters as well as female characters, as was and is often still the custom for pantomimes.