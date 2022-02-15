One unlucky lady has shared the very embarrassing mistake she made whilst applying for a new job.

Chay Jordan from the US was doing a pre-recorded video interview task and accidentally submitted a clip where she can be seen calling up her friend and asking for suggestions on what to say.

The hilarious clip that was submitted automacially to the employer was shared by Chay on her TikTok.

She captions it: “Doing a video interview that you only get one chance to get right... accidentally started recording too early”

