Woman carries growling 'pet' lion down street following its escape

A woman has been filmed carrying a lion down the street in a bizarre video.

Thought to be filmed in Sabahiya, just south of Kuwait City, the footage shows the young cub being carried by his apparent owner after it escaped from her home.

In the clip, the unnamed woman struggles to hold the baby lion, which she keeps as a pet, holding onto it as it wriggles around and growls loudly.

The clip has gone viral on Twitter, with many shocked that such an animal is being kept as a pet.

