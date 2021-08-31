Funny footage shows a woman putting on a show in front of a herd of cattle. The filmer, Sarah Guckian, opens the bedroom door and walks in, revealing her friend Clara Stafford dancing to the song “Cotton Eye Joe” on her bed.

“What are you doing?!” Sarah asks before pointing the camera out of the window. A group of cows can be seen looking in, apparently enjoying the spectacle.

“You can say that the audience was wild tonight, haha,” Sarah told WooGlobe.

The video, filmed in June last year in Sligo, Ireland, went viral on TikTok.