Woman claims she’s ‘judged’ for breastfeeding four-year-old son

A mum has claimed she’s constantly judged for her parenting choices.

An episode of My Extraordinary Family introduces viewers to mum Autumn, 25.

She still breastfeeds her four-year-old son Nova, alongside her one-year-old son Forest and newborn daughter Ophelia.

Autumn explains she’s often slammed for her decision, but she doesn’t care, as it’s their decision.

Speaking on the show, the mum states: “I won’t stop until they choose to stop”, adding that “people will say really horrible things”.

