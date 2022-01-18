Woman discovers mystery holiday crush is married after TikTok hunt

An American woman recently enlisted the help of the internet to track down a man she met on holiday, only to discover that he’s married.

Mica Renee posted a TikTok video asking users to help her find a mystery person who approached her while she was on the beach in Miami.

"TikTok I come to you today cause I heard what you do for others. I think he said he’s from Detroit... Hopefully, he ain’t married,” she wrote.

Unfortunately, her worst fears came true, with Mica revealing in a follow-up post that she had located his wife instead.

Sign up to our newsletters here.