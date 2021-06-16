When Covid lockdown restrictions meant guests were not able to congregate inside and dance at her wedding, bride Sabah Haneen instead decided to have fun by playing a game of rounders with the guests on a field outside.

Wearing a bridal lengha - a Pakistani wedding dress - weighing 24kg, the new bride scored an impressive home run in the floor-length garment.

Guests can be heard cheering and shouting “run, Sabah, run!” as she clutches her dress and runs past every base.