A heroic trio of people rescued 27 puppies from being put down by flying them from Alabama to Florida.

Cassandra Bergeron recorded a video that shows her and two friends - one being the pilot - crammed into a small aircraft with the dogs, which were in danger of being euthanised.

“I was in pure bliss. I didn’t want to land,” Ms Bergeron said of the experience.

Her video has since been viewed a massive 13.4 million times on TikTok.

