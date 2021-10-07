A woman has paid tribute to an Ashgate Community Nurse Specialist who cared for her late brother at home after he was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

In an emotional video, released by Ashgate Hospicecare during Hospice Care Week, Sheryle Scott explained why her and brother Mark described Helen as an "Earth Angel".

"We said it together. You're an Earth Angel," Sheryle said.

"What you did for my brother and in turn for me, I haven't got the vocabulary to tell you how grateful and thankful that you were our Earth Angel."