Wordle fans call out New York Times for ‘trolling millennials’ with hard words

Disgruntled Wordle users are calling out the New York Times for "trolling millennials" with another challenging answer.

Since the blockbuster game migrated to its new home on the website of the Times, some fans have claimed it has become "too hard".

Wednesday's Wordle answer has certainly backed up that theory, with many taking to social media to complain - some of whom questioned if it really was a word.

"Today’s Wordle is designed to wind up people who don’t own their own homes," one annoyed millennial tweeted.

