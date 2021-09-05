Contestants enjoyed a messy time as the World Custard Pie Championship returned to the town of Maidstone on Saturday.

Kent's whackiest event, which has been running for more than 50 years, made a comeback after being put on hold in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Around 1,500 pies were made for this year's tournament, with contestants scoring points for "pieing" their challengers.

Shots to the face score the highest points, followed by the shoulder or above and failing that, anywhere on the body.