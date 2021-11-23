This was the breathtaking moment countless brightly kindled lanterns were released into the sky.

Filmed by Girish Agrawal, this spectacular footage shows a glimpse of the Yee Peng Festival, which took place in Chiang Mai in November.

"Check out this beautiful sight featuring thousands of lanterns going up in the sky! I had carefully set the camera but didn’t notice the old woman ruining it." Girish stated.

The locals often wish for prosperity while lighting their lanterns during this festival as they believe it's the ideal time to "make merit."

