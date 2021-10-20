A brave seven-year-old boy has climbed one of the most difficult routes up one of Scotland’s Munros.

Marcus McGinley joined his father Martin, 36, to tackle the Grade 3 route on the 3,349ft tall Stob Dearg in the Highlands last Saturday (16 October).

Brilliant footage filmed by British Army soldier Martin shows the pair’s journey up the cliff face as they eventually looked out over the Scottish Highlands.

Marcus and his father completed their adventurous trip in brilliant time and were up and down the summit within just seven hours.

