Videos which falsely allege that approved vaccines are "dangerous" - including those on other conditions such as measles and Hepatitis B - will be removed from YouTube, the platform has confirmed. On Wednesday, YouTube said content which claims "vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease" or cause "autism, cancer or infertility" will also be taken down. Videos about vaccine policies, trials and historic vaccine successes or failures will still be allowed on the platform, along with personal testimonials which do not violate other community guidelines or come from a channel with "a pattern of promoting vaccine hesitancy".