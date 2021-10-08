YouTube videos which promote climate change denial will be demonetised and have adverts removed, its parent company Google has confirmed. The new policy, set to be enforced from November, will also apply to Google advertisers and publishers.

In a Google AdSense Help article, the company said: "This [policy] includes content referring to climate change as a hoax or a scam, claims denying that long-term trends show the global climate is warming, and claims denying that greenhouse gas emissions or human activity contribute to climate change."

Content which "reports on or discusses" a false claim will still be eligible for monetisation.