Teenager Zara Rutherford becomes youngest woman ever to fly around world solo

Teenager Zara Rutherford is officially a world-record holder, becoming the youngest woman ever to fly solo around the world.

The 19-year-old landed back in Belgium on Thursday, 155 days after she first departed to take on the challenge on 18 August 2021.

Ms Rutherford dedicated her record-breaking flight to all young women "trying to succeed in male-dominated sectors".

She also added that she won't be attempting the feat again anytime soon, but is looking forward to "speaking to people" about her experiences.

