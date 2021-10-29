Zayn Malik has denied a claim that he “struck” Yolanda Hadid, the mother of ex- girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

TMZ cited “sources with direct knowledge” and wrote that Yolanda Hadid had allegedly claimed that Malik had “struck her last week”.

Malik told TMZ: “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

When pressed about the claims in person by the outlet, Yolanda Hadid stayed silent and didn’t offer any comment.