“It could take days” for officials to round up and capture five zebras that have escaped from a farm in Maryland and are roaming around urban areas, according to Prince George county animal services chief Rodney Taylor.

The zebras escaped from a private farm and have been spotted by several residents in the area as they go about their business.

According to reports, the five mammals have split up into a pair and a trio and are notoriously difficult to catch due to how skittish and quick they are at avoiding predators.