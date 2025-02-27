Independent TV
Trump awkwardly interrupts Musk to ‘let the cabinet speak for a second’ during administration’s first meeting
In an awkward moment in the Trump administration’s first cabinet meeting on Wednesday (26 February), President Trump interrupted Elon Musk, in attendance in an advisory role, in order to give his own answer to a reporter’s question.
Musk had been talking for nearly 10 minutes when a journalist questioned his presence, asking, “I was just wondering if you’ve heard any concerns from cabinet members about the way things are going?”
Before Musk could respond, Trump cut in, saying, “Let the cabinet speak for a second.” He then turned to the group, asking, “Is anyone unhappy with Elon? If so, we’ll throw them out right now. Is anybody unhappy?”
The comment sparked laughter from those present, including Musk.
00:31