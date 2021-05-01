‘Champion of democracy’ Zelensky given three standing ovations in Canadian parliament

Volodymyr Zelensky was described as a "champion for democracy" by Justin Trudeau before he received three standing ovations from the Canadian parliament.

The president of Ukraine was addressing politicians via video link, delivering a powerful and personal appeal to Canada urging for more help to withstand Russia's invasion.

"Volodymyr, in the years I've known you, I've always thought of you as a champion for democracy," Mr Trudeau said.

"Now, democracies around the world, are lucky to have you as our champion."

