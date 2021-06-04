Hundreds of Venezuealans gathered in the town of Naiguata on Thursday to take part in Corpus Christi celebrations, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Roman Catholic event, which is Latin for ‘the body of Christ’, marks Eucharist - also known as the Lord’s Supper or the Holy Communion. As part of the procession, dancers don costumes which represent the devil and kneel down on the street in front of the church, in a gesture representing the triumph of good over evil.