England boss Gareth Southgate said he was delighted to put smiles on the faces of football fans across the nation as England won their Euro 2020 group opening match against Croatia on Sunday.

“It feels great to have been able to send the fans home happy and to have fans up and down the country happy – that’s very special,” he said.

“In terms of the game, I was really pleased with the way we settled so quickly,” he said, adding that it was a “big occasion” with a tough opponent and on a sweltering day.