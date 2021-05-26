What has been dubbed a ‘super flower blood moon’ the rare astronomical event where the moon appears closer to the earth, and reddish in colour, could be witnessed around much of the world on Wednesday.

The reason the moon appears to have a reddish tinge is to do with the lunar eclipse when light from the sun must bend around the earth’s atmosphere, causing it to change colour.

This video shows some particularly scenic views of Corinth, Greece as the moon rose on Wednesday morning.