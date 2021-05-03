Boris Johnson has offered some words of hope to Britons, asserting that there is a “good chance” that “one-metre plus” coronavirus social distancing rules could be dropped as soon as next month.

“It...looks to me as though June 21 we’ll be able to say social distancing as we currently have to do it, the one-metre plus, I think we have got a good chance of being able to dispense with the one-metre plus from June 21,” Mr Johnson said.

A final decision on whether to bring about the rule change starting 21 June will depend on the data, he said.