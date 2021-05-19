Boris Johnson says he knows “how hard it has been” for nurses as he is challenged over a controversial proposed 1% cash-terms pay rise for NHS staff at PMQs.

“I know what a tough year they have had, I know how hard it has been on the front line coping with this pandemic,” the prime minister says.

Johnson acknowledges his “huge personal debt” to NHS nurses and says the government has asked the public sector pay review body to “look at an increase in pay for nurses” despite “very, very tough times” financially.