US president Joe Biden projected confidence on Tuesday ahead of his meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Appearing beside Swiss president Guy Parmelin, Mr Biden was asked by a reporter whether he was prepared for his summit with his Russian counterpart. “I’m always ready,” The US president responded.

Mr Biden’s meeting with Mr Putin in Geneva comes after Russia experienced a more obsequious relationship with the US under Donald Trump, whose campaign benefitted from Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.