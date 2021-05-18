Palestinian fire fighters battled to extinguish a huge blaze at a paint factory in southern Gaza’s town of Rafah on Tuesday.

Locals believed the fire to have been caused by an Israeli airstrike.

A thick column of black smoke and flames were seen coming out of the facility as emergency workers fought to contain the blaze, and locals rushed to remove paint buckets near the fire.

More than 52,000 Palestinians have been displaced by Israeli airstrikes so far, the United Nations aid agency said on Tuesday.