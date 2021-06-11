President Macron held firm to the terms of the UK’s divorce agreement with the EU ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of his trip to England, Macron said no aspect of the so-called Northern Ireland protocol within the deal could be returned to, a message that might see the G-7 meeting affected by Brexit.

“If six months later they say we cannot respect what was negotiated, then that means nothing can be respected,” Macron said.

“I believe in the strength of treaties. I believe in taking things seriously. Nothing is negotiable. Everything is applicable,” he added.