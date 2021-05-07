Police in Minnesota have declared a “peaceful resolution” to a hostage situation in the US state, after five people were held hostage in a Wells Fargo branch on Thursday evening.

The incident lasted more than eight hours, after police received a 911 call at 1:48pm local time about a “disgruntled” individual in the building. A panic alarm was triggered as police made their way to the scene.

St Cloud Police chief Blair Anderson said in a press conference that the “peaceful” conclusion to the incident was “the best possible outcome we could have had”.