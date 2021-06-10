A “ring of fire” has appeared in the skies over Europe and the US. Dramatic footage shows the crescent Sun that appeared as the Moon moved in front of it and blocked its light. The event was an annular solar eclipse, meaning that the arrangement and the Sun and Moon was never enough to fully block out the light, as in a total eclipse. Instead, it leaves a blazing ring around the outside of the Moon, as the light from the Sun creeps out.