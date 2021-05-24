The owner of a plastic factory in Gaza inspects his destroyed facility after bombardment by Israel inflicted heavy damage on parts of Gaza’s industrial zone.

Mangled iron and smoking piles of debris is all that remains of Moneer Awad’s machines.

"There is nothing left,” he says, adding that his employees are now homeless.

At least 260 people were killed after some of the most ferocious fighting ever recorded between militants in Gaza and the Israeli army erupted on 10 May. Israel unleashed hundreds of airstrikes against targets in Gaza, while Hamas fired 4,000 rockets towards Israel. A shaky ceasefire was announced Friday.