White House press secretary Jen Psaki blasted Republicans for characterising a Health and Human Services grant program for harm reduction strategies as a federal giveaway of crack pipes to drug addicts based on “inaccurate reporting”.

Right-wing media outlets had mischaracterised the grant program because of the inclusion of “safe smoking kits” in a notice of funding opportunity issued by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Republican senator Marsha Blackburn sent a letter to HHS secretary Xavier Becerra asking about the use of expressing her “grave concerns” regarding the program.

