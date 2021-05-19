A 10-year-old Palestinian girl standing amid the wreckage of besieged Gaza says she sees “someone die” every day, video from broadcaster NBC shows.

“I feel horrible for the people, I feel horrible that we have to live like this,” Nadeen Abed al Lateef says. “We don’t even deserve this.”

Pointing to a huge mound of rubble behind her, the girl says: “We are literally trying to live in rubbish, but we can’t.”

At least 200 Palestinians – including more than 60 children - have been killed in Israeli airstrikes.