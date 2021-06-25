Incredible moment firefighters rescue a 10-year-old boy from the rubble of the Miami apartment building that collapsed in Florida yesterday. In the video, he can be seen emerging from the wreckage and being carried over the shoulder of a first responder. He was spotted by a witness, Nicholas Balboa, who was walking his dog when the building came down. Balboa told Fox News on Thursday that the young boy said: “Don’t leave me, don’t leave me.” Four people so far have been confirmed dead in the building collapse.