A fish believed to be more than a century old has been captured and weighed by US wildlife authorities in the Detroit River. The sturgeon, the largest ever recorded in America, measured 6 feet 10 inches long and weighed around 240 pounds (108kg). A team of three people from the local fish and wildlife services department spotted the giant after analysing the local sturgeon population in the river. Larry Dean, a spokesperson for the department, said: “It was the biggest fish our team has ever seen,”