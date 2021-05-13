A two-year-old shot his parents and wounded himself after picking up a gun from their nightstand on Wednesday morning, Maine police have confirmed. The toddler’s father was hit in the head and his mother was shot in the leg, with the child injured after he was struck by the recoil of the handgun in his face. Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry told the media: “The question of how the boy was able to pick up and fire the weapon is of great concern and is being investigated.” The family were taken to hospital for treatment and are now safe.