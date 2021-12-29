The biggest stories of 2021

2021 is at an end, thankfully, some might say. A year that begun with an attempt at insurrection saw natural disasters unfold across the world, the fall of Kabul to the Taliban and stories that made society reflect upon race and gender disparity. Herr at Independent TV we’ve rounded up all the biggest stories from the past year, so you can - if you dare - relive them in just a few minutes. Happy new year.

