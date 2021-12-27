The Winter Olympics, World Cup and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee are just a handful of events happening in 2022, as countries around the world hope to put the threat of Covid-19 behind them.

On 4 February, Beijing will become the first city to host both the summer and winter Olympic Games but while Team GB will be represented, Australia and the US have announced diplomatic boycotts over China’s record on human rights.

In June, the Queen will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, before the World Cup final rounds off an exciting year in December.

