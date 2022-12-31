How New Year’s Eve is celebrated across the world

With 2023 fast approaching, we take a look at how countries around the world will celebrate New Year’s Eve.

The English will sing Auld Lang Syne and dance, as well as make resolutions for the year ahead and there will also be fireworks displays across the country, most notably in London.

Elsewhere, in Sweden and Norway, families will make rice puddings with an almond hidden inside, with the finder of the nut destined for 12 months of good fortune.

Pork will be seen at tables in Cuba, Austria, Hungary and Portugal, also for good luck.

