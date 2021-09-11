As America mourns on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the names of the 2,977 people who died in the tragic attacks on New York City and Washington DC were read out loud to honour their memory.

Hundreds of people gathered near Ground Zero to pay their respects to their loved ones, victims of the 9/11 attacks.

Among many other family members, Lisa remembered her late husband Joseph Reina Jr in an emotional tribute.

She concluded the moving speech on the verge of tears: “Until we meet again, my love.”