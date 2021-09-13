Congressional leaders Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy hold remembrance ceremony to mark the passage of 20 years since the September 11th attacks.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and bipartisan members of the House and Senate will be on hand for the ceremony on the east front center steps of the U.S. Capitol which caps a weekend of solemn remembrances.

On the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks that killed 3,000, President Joe Biden visited the sites in New York, Pennsylvania and Washington where the four hijacked planes crashed.