The annual “Tribute in Light” took place to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York on Saturday (11 September) as part of a host of memorial services to honour all those who lost their lives that day.

US President Biden visited Ground Zero along with former Presidents Obama and Clinton – and George W Bush, who was president of the US at the time of the attacks, made a speech in Pennsylvania where he called out threats “from within”.